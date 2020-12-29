Laura Chiatti, selfie in the foreground: glance of ice [PHOTO]

Laura Chiatti shows up after Christmas with a selfie in which an icy look is highlighted: “The best is yet to come”.

The first tranche of parties is now over. Eve, Christmas, and Boxing Day are behind us. Obviously, it was not all like in the past years. Many of us have used the various online platforms to make the usual Christmas wishes. Something that we would never have thought of until recently, yet it happened. And it will continue to happen at the end of the year as well.

So there are already those who take stock, those who make a note, those who dedicate themselves to poetry or rhymes. All this also happens on Instagram. And the promoter of a healthier and brighter future is Laura Chiatti. The actress, born in Castiglione del Lago, a town in the province of Perugia, is not new to some appearances on the official Instagram profile.

She always tries to highlight her gaze, which for the most part is icy. Eyes that speak for themselves, even if this time she wanted to add some words of “hope” in the caption of the photo itself.

Laura Chiatti and her “becoming”: the selfie aims to look far

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Chiatti (@laurachiatti82)

Very bright colors. Maybe she used some filter to boost saturation or hue. But her gaze is more authentic than ever. Ice, like eye color. The shot is “presented” just before going to bed.

She wants to dare and she does it looking to the future. A better, as the caption reads, is yet to come. Taking up a phrase from a famous song by Luciano Ligabue. Followers always comment with a lot of enthusiasm and affection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Chiatti (@laurachiatti82)

And for 25 December, the exact day of Christmas, a toast could not be missing, in friendship, already at 13.00 in the afternoon. We hope that our Laura has respected all the rules in force, but we are sure that she will have done it in full.