Kourtney Kardashian, the PHOTOS in costume cast doubt: suspicious belly?

Kourtney Kardashian on display on Instagram: the influencer and entrepreneur shows a detail that triggers fans. What’s cooking in the pot?

She is the largest of the Kourtney Kardashian dynasty, a real family of influencers and actresses, the most followed in the world. In the United States, they even made a reality show to closely follow their lives. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, which chronicles the adventures of the whole family.

Kourtney has two sisters, Kim and Khloé, brother Rob, half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, all stars of the reality show that has kept millions of Americans glued. Needless to say, Kris Jenner, the mother of the dynasty, could not be missing. Kardashian is also an entrepreneur but above all a mother of three children, Mason Dash, Reign Aston, and Penelope Scotland Disick from ex-partner Scott Disick.

She is very active on Instagram, where she boasts a profile of 105 million followers, one of the most followed in the world. She often publishes images in which she appears with her sisters, partying in their luxurious villas, complete with a swimming pool and bikini of order, needless to say.

Kourtney Kardashian and that photo that leaves doubts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The Kardashian, however, also publishes selfies images were shown all their beauty. Provocative like all the sisters, Kourtney’s body doesn’t seem to have been scratched by the signs of aging or pregnancies. In one of the latest photos, she has a green mini dress that showcases all her thighs and legs as well as the generous decollete. Outfit completed by knee-length boots.

“My presence is a gift” reads the caption, a clear sign of how full she is. It is, however, the last photo published to have suspicious fans. In fact, she shows herself in a pink bikini, highlighting a fabulous body. A low-rise slip and a bra that enhances its shapes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Yet a suspicious roundness has focused the attention of the fans; in fact, they noticed a mini tummy that could hide a possible fourth pregnancy. At the moment the Kardashian seems single, but is there something in the pot?