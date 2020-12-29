Elisabetta Gregoraci crosses her legs and stretches everyone out: fabulous [PHOTO]

The former Vippo of the Gf Vip, Elisabetta Gregoraci, has returned to her life as always. The showgirl is enjoying the holiday season with her family.

Whether you love it or hate it, Elisabetta Gregoraci was one of the undisputed protagonists of the Big Brother Vip house and continues to make people talk even after leaving the program. In any case, Elisabetta caused a lot of discussions, both outside and inside the house, and continues to offer a lot of material to the authors of the Gf Vip. Recall that the former of Briatore was not eliminated in televoting, but has decided not to complete her path.

This decision, also taken by Francesco Oppini, took place following the discovery of the extension of the program until early February. Little Nathan Falco’s mother missed her son too much and didn’t want to leave her alone, especially during the holiday season. In fact, Gregoraci is spending this unusual Christmas with her family and in these hours she has also been joined by a very special person.

Gregoraci’s detachment of legs drives her fans crazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisabetta Gregoraci (@elisabettagregoracireal)

Finally, the Gregoraci sisters are back together, Elisabetta and Marzia are spending this holiday season together. What attracted the attention of the followers of the ex of Briatore the most was certainly not the family reunion. Rather! Everyone could not help but let the eye fall on the deadlift that takes the breath away of the beautiful Gregoraci.

The former competitor of the Gf Vip wears a mini black dress that leaves all legs uncovered, wrapped in a pair of black stockings. The straight and silky hair left free that frames her face and finally, a pair of stiletto heels that make the outfit extremely sexy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisabetta Gregoraci (@elisabettagregoracireal)

A nice picture of the family that of Elisabetta, Flavio, and Nathan Falco, it seems that the former couple has really been able to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their son.