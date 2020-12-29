Covid, Elisabetta Canalis makes a sensational gaffe: the VIDEO is viral

Elisabetta Canalis returns to be talked about in the last hours, the beautiful and beloved showgirl makes a sensational gaffe that does not go unnoticed

Elisabetta Canalis returns to attract not just the attention of gossip due to a sensational gaffe on the Coronavirus. What is it about? The Instagram profile ‘ C erebrolesidituttiipaesi’ has published a video in which the well-known showgirl says that she hopes what everyone is certainly hoping for at this moment, that is, that there is a turning point in this ‘Pandèmia’.

Canalis made a mistake in pronouncing the word Pandemia, a mistake that has not gone unnoticed. The video of her gaffe immediately went viral. With irony, among the comments, it is written that the Coronavirus has been talked about practically everywhere for ten months. In another comment, however, we read that Elisabetta Gregoraci could pronounce the word Pandemic that way only because she is Sardinian and not because she does not know how to say it.

Elisabetta Canalis has been away from television for some time since she moved to the United States where she lives with her husband and daughter. The well-known soubrette, however, always manages to win the attention of many fans. On her Instagram profile she is much loved and followed, in fact, she boasts 2.8 million followers. Her shots always win lots of likes and comment full of compliments, especially when she is provocative and sensual. Years go by but she is more and more beautiful, her body is breathtaking.

In the last few hours, Elisabetta Canalis has ended up at the center of gossip for having made a gaffe that has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, she mispronounced the word Pandemic. In recent months, many initiatives of the former tissue of Striscia the news against Coronavirus. Last March, for example, it launched a fundraiser to help hospitals in Sardinia.

Elisabetta Canalis has always fought for animal rights, recently she also asked Giuseppe Conte to close the fur farms after the Covid-19 cases in mink farms. She recently made another wonderful gesture. Which? She auctioned off her wedding dress for charity. It will donate the entire proceeds to Caritas Criaturas, an association that takes care of welcoming minors near Alghero.

According to rumors, Canalis will soon return to Italy for work reasons, it is a new television project. The program should be broadcast in the first months of 2021 on Italia Uno if the Coronavirus emergency allows it. Her many fans can’t wait to see her again on television.