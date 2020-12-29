Amadeus and Giovanna, Christmas selfie: the PHOTO drives fans crazy

Amadeus and Giovanna Civitello a super close-knit couple: a special selfie for Christmas greetings to followers. A unique show

They are the couple of the Italian TV Amadeus and Giovanna Civitello, one of the most beautiful on the small screen, definitely on the crest of the wave. In fact, he is the face of Rai 1, the audience leader in the early evening with “I soliti ignoti”, the game quiz that keeps millions of viewers glued to the TV.

Amadeus, however, is also the artistic director of the next Sanremo Festival, the bis edition after the triumph received in 2020 alongside Fiorello. And the big maneuvers have already started, first with “ AmaSanremo “, a program that saw a selection of singers for the “young” category of the festival.

The conductor has also made public the list of the 26 big players who will animate the next Sanremo Festival, effectively kicking off a sort of spasmodic wait, this year longer considered as the Ariston will come alive only in next March. Giovanna Civitello, on the other hand, is a showgirl who, in the last period, has not shown herself much on TV.

Amadeus and Giovanna: the special wish

The couple is now consolidated, together for over 10 years and they have a son, José, who has been shown on more than one occasion. Often, even recently, the presenter explained how the Neapolitan Civitello was a real salvation for Amadeus after the previous relationship ended.

And the two are definitely social; to confirm the harmony, a single Instagram profile in common, probably managed by the woman, where the two periodically inform their followers. Also published on the account are the images of their departure from Sanremo on the eve of the presentation of the 26 big players for the Festival.

A couple, as mentioned, among the most beautiful and close-knit. And for Christmas, the two addressed a very special wish to the Italians. A selfie with a close-up of the two “traditional” faces; Amadeus, in fact, wears a classic Christmas hat, that of Santa Claus, while Giovanna Civitello has a goblin hat on her head.