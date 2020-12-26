Wanda Nara vs Littizzetto, Maurizio Costanzo also takes a position

Maurizio Costanzo intervenes in the controversy between Wanda Nara and Littizzetto, the journalist takes a stand defending the comedy of Che tempo che fa.

Between Luciana Littizzetto and Wanda Nara, Maurizio Costanzo appears. The journalist and television presenter took a clear position defending the friend and comedian of Che tempo che fa. We recall that it all started with a monologue by Littizzetto, who had commented on a photo of Icardi ‘s wife who immortalized her naked on a horse. Luciana commented on that photo with strong words, sparking the reaction of the person concerned.

Wanda Nara wasted no time, after hearing the words of the comedian she sued her and answered her publicly. Apparently, however, Littizzetto has certainly not changed her mind. To support it, Maria De Filippi’s husband intervened who gave an interview to Nuovo where he explained that in this way if you post a photo like that, you should expect comments. Partly Costanzo is right, but from a woman, we expect an attitude certainly different from that of Luciana.

Luciana Littizzetto and Wanda Nara, VIPs intervene in the affair

The photo that sparked the controversy, Wanda Nara riding a horse without veils, only covering her hair. Luciana Littizzetto who always has a sharp joke did not let this opportunity slip away. Too bad that this time not everyone liked his “joke”, commenting on the photo the comedian said, “ Who knows where the saddle knob is. She harpoons herself like this. He has the prehensile Jolanda “. We all know in Luciana’s jargon what Jolanda means.

Maurizio Costanzo intervened in favor of Che tempo che fa’s friend, justifying his intervention. According to the host when you are in this world, you have to expect certain comments. Even the former tissue Elisabetta Canalis has taken a position in this affair. Some time ago he published a story about it supporting the comedian and journalist, alluding to the fact that Nara was mounting a case. There was no sexism in Luciana’s words, at least according to her colleagues.

Icardi’s wife seems not to have felt the blow, she continues to post sensual and naked photos.