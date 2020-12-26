Valentina Ferragni, under the tree there are three: crazy fans [PHOTOS]

Valentina Ferragni continues to stand out in the last period. The well-known influencer, in fact, shows the photo with the Christmas tree and attracts all the attention from the fans

Valentina Ferragni once again hits the mark, sparking great curiosity in all her followers. The well-known influencer shows, in fact, a nice shot in which there are three embracing each other to celebrate Christmas, and certainly her fans are not indifferent. The model was born in December 1992 and it is impossible not to mention her direct relationship which inevitably has an impact on her life and profession. In fact, we are talking about the sister of one of the most famous influencers on the planet: Chiara Ferragni.

As if the surname were not enough to identify her, Valentina boasts clear eyes and blond hair, an unmistakable style in the family. In recent years, the numbers on her Instagram profile have soared to the point of becoming a real influencer. However, she also works with many brands and as a model. She has also managed to create a well-known line of costumes called ‘Milano Marittima’. Already a few years ago the girl seemed to have clear ideas. In fact, she obtained a Degree in Media Languages with a thesis on the influence that social media have in society.

Valentina Ferragni and the Christmas photo: three in the shot

The influencer wanted to share a nice shot with her fans on the occasion of Christmas. Ferragni shows herself together with her boyfriend Luca Veil. Together with them, however, a decidedly faithful companion: we are talking about their little dog Pablo. The influencer also, with the Christmas tree in the background, dedicates best wishes to her fans and wishes them happiness in view of the holiday. Certainly this time too it did not go unnoticed as you can read in the comments. Below is the post.