The tissues, for Christmas do something memorable: “Never happened” [VIDEO]

Last night in Striscia the news surprised everyone by doing something never done before, they sang during the Christmas break

The showgirls of Striscia the news last night amazed the public. Together with Gabibbo, they did a beautiful break but what amazed everyone was the fact that on the occasion of Christmas the two also sang in addition to dancing.

Shaila Gatta and Mikaela Neaze Silva besides being beautiful are two very talented showgirls, they know how to dance, sing, and are very nice.

Last night Shaila on her Instagram profile posted the video of the Christmas break, aired in the episode of yesterday 24 December 2020. to sing for the Christmas break. He then asked his followers if they liked their voices. The beautiful brunette tissue then kept us to thank the whole team of Striscia la Notizia for having supported them in this new experience. He concluded by saying that with them every day is unique.

The showgirls enchant everyone with their beauty and voice, fans appreciate

Shaila Gatta and Mikaela Neaze Silva are wonderful, with their beauty and their ballets they always enchant the audience of Striscia la Notizia and all those who follow and love them.

Both, as well as on television, are in fact very followed and loved on Instagram. The brunette tissue now has 729 thousand followers, the blonde is followed by 147 thousand followers. The two often tease their many fans by posting spicy shots where they highlight their fairytale body. Needless to say, they always manage to drive everyone crazy with their incredible beauty and sensuality.

Their posts are always full of likes and compliments, even the video posted last night by Shaila Gatta loved the fans. They really appreciated that they also sang during the Christmas break, the video was viewed by more than 31 thousand users. There were also many messages full of affection and compliments. The showgirls, therefore, made a memorable thing that has never happened until now and conquered everyone.