The 2020 year of pregnancies: all the top models in expectation

In 2020 there are many expecting VIPs: from top models to influencers to sports, a roundup of pregnant women who will give birth in 2021

2020 will be remembered as the year of Covid-19, the lockdown, all locked in the house, and social distancing. An “annual horribles” that has changed the habits of the citizens of the world, forced to avoid themselves and to abandon all forms of socializing to avoid contracting the virus.

2020 that has also generated a very serious economic crisis, deriving precisely from lockdowns and stalled trade, with many families in difficulty. This aspect, of course, did not affect the VIPs who, on the contrary, took advantage of their free time, locked in the house to expand their families.

And so the year that is about to end has seen a real boom of tummies, of pregnancies already completed or that will end in the new year. Supermodels, influencers, sportsmen, many couples who have generated a new life, for a message of positivity in a year to be canceled.

The super VIP pregnant in 2020

If we talk about pregnant women, with reference to Italy, we can only start with her, the most followed influencer in our country, among the most popular in the world. Naturally Chiara Ferragni, wife of Fedez and already a mother of the little Leone. The woman, taking advantage of the lockdown, decided to expand the family.

The sex of the unborn child is also revealed; it will be a beautiful girl to rebalance gender equality in the family. And Ferragni constantly updates her fans on the progress of the pregnancy, with her baby bump repeatedly put on display together with her naked body.

From Italy to the USA, top model Emily Ratajkowski is also pregnant. Compared to Ferragni, the 1991 class is expecting their first child; the announcement in Vogue, then a succession of images with a growing belly and the thrill of becoming a mother soon. The sex of the unborn child? It is unknown, also because the model explained how he/she will choose it at 18 years old.

From model to model, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is also pregnant, as well as Dutch Romee Strijd. Among the sports, however, the diver Tania Cagnotto is pregnant. Gigi Hadid and Sharon Fonseca, Gianluca Vacchi’s partner, have already given birth.