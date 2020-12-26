Sonia Bruganelli with Paolo Bonolis’ son: he is identical to him! [PHOTOS]

Sonia Bruganelli, the wife of Paolo Bonolis, has published a video with her son and the detail does not escape. Good blood does not lie!

We continue with the posts dedicated to Christmas. This time to keep company is the Bonolis family and in particular Sonia Bruganelli, the wife of the well-known presenter. Fun game of seven and a half for their second son Davide, even if the audience was a little disappointed by one thing: the woman posted a video without audio.

Choice desired by Sonia! In fact, in the post, he specified that the absence of audio was requested by his son, but it did not have much importance for the fans since they were amazed not so much by the lack of “sound”, but by the similarity of Davide with his father. They are practically identical!

Silvia Bonolis, the eighteen years for daughter of Paolo and Sonia

Time passes for everyone and this also happens for the characters of the show and their family. It almost seems like the years never pass for VIPs, but that’s not the case. A few days ago Sonia Bruganelli published a photo in the company of her daughter Silvia who has recently come of age and the dedication from her mother could not miss: ” Greetings my love … always keep me on your legs and let me feel protected and loved by the wonderful woman you become. “

Silvia, as well as her brother Davide, looks a lot like dad Paolo, but from the photo posted it would also seem to her mother. There are many fans who have left messages of good wishes to the couple’s first daughter. First for Sonia, but not for Paolo. The presenter has in fact five children: the first two Stefano and Martina were born from his first relationship with the American psychologist Diane Zoeller. Their story lasted from 1983 to 1988, while in 2002 he married Sonia Bruganelli with whom he had the other three children: Sivia, Davide, and Adele. Extended families, after all, are always beautiful, especially in the entertainment world!