Sabrina Salerno’s “wishes”: the PHOTO that hit Instagram

It is not said that the Christmas wishes must be done live: those of Sabrina Salerno also arrive with the photo that hit Instagram.

At Christmas you can. .. break the bank. Playing cards, bingo, or whatever we want. But it will be difficult, at least this year, given the distance that many of us have experienced throughout 2020, including today. Fortunately, however, there are those who break even through a simple photo. Which then, so simple, it is not at all.

Let’s talk about the beautiful and dark Sabrina Salerno. The Italian showgirl and singer is preparing to greet a year where she has been very present on social media. Especially on her Instagram profile.

Not always, however, to express her singing skills. Indeed, almost not at all. National Sabrina, on several occasions, has often shown her breathtaking body, making herself appreciated by many of her followers. But there is one photo, in particular, that has blown the profile, reaching a figure that is nothing short of crazy.

Merry Christmas in costume: Sabrina Salerno breaks through at the end of the year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA SALERNO OFFICIAL (@sabrinasalernofficial)

Actually, there are two, but in the same post, with different positions. So it can be classified as a single photo. Ben 87,986 likes. A crazy figure for the summer of San Martino di Sabrina Salerno. When the boom of likes was expected in a shot in the middle of summer, this one arrived in November, in the other summer, that of San Martino as mentioned above.

Salerno has occupied its social container with almost one shot a day. In some periods of the year even two. Her followers literally fell at her feet, in front of a body that was nothing short of breathtaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA SALERNO OFFICIAL (@sabrinasalernofficial)

Until recently we had no doubts about the key photo of Sabrina Salerno. The one has just seen inside the post, when the beautiful showgirl was on the lookout during the summer, leaving a glimpse, however, of her “mountains”.

Then came the summer of San Martino, and the aforementioned shot slipped to second place, however, leaving the numerous followers happy. Salerno’s Christmas greetings are always hot.