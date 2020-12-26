Miriana Trevisan beautiful, but Neapolitan fans beat her [PHOTOS]

Miriana Trevisan has filled her Instagram social profile with shots around Rome: but someone did not like it and beat her properly.

At Christmas, or rather, throughout the Christmas period, we should all be better. Or at least you try. However, it is not certain that we will be able to complete “the enterprise”. Better and more beautiful. And when it comes to beauty, we can only name a showgirl, who the more she advances with age, the more she always seems to be in great shape.

We are talking about Miriana Trevisan, who at the end of the year, exactly on 7 November last, turned off 48 candles. We can tell her why, to her, age really doesn’t seem to matter. And it has demonstrated this throughout this year.

As a demonstration of what has just been saying there are some shots that Miriana herself has put, within her Instagram profile. Some photos where it was seen scattered in the streets of Rome. Yes, the capital has been “his city” throughout 2020. Something that some people just didn’t like.

More beautiful than ever: but someone has to say about Miriana Trevisan’s choices

Truly a beauty. Both her, in herself, and seeing her around the eternal city: Rome. Trevisan, just look at her Instagram profile, has literally chosen the capita d’Italia to complete an infinite series of shots, which lasted for much of this 2020. Alongside each of her shots, then, could not miss some quote from historical characters.

In short, a real charm. What a city like Rome deserves. There are, however, those who did not like all these photos around the capital. More than anything else, in the various comments, only one question was raised: “And why don’t you ever come to Naples, which is the city of your heart?”. The showgirl, in fact, was born in the Campania capital and many would have liked to see her in some corner of the city. Who knows what will happen next year. Meanwhile, here is another shot of this 2020.

A perfect close-up , for a truly sensual and elegant face. Who knows how this 2020 will end, which led her to tour the streets of Rome. Will we see her in another city next year? If the answer is yes, will it really be Naples as so many hope?