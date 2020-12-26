Miley Cyrus, unrestrained Christmas greetings: all red grit [PHOTO]

New post on Instagram for Miley Cyrus, who takes advantage of the social network to send her fans unbridled Christmas greetings.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most loved and followed pop stars in the world. Since her debut on Disney Channel as the young singer Hannah Montana, her career has grown without stopping. To date, her albums have received dozens of accolades from critics and audiences, including 17 Teen Choice Awards.

Over the years, however, the singer has decided to move away from the image of Hannah Montana to embrace a much more adult and transgressive style. Along with the musical change, her style also underwent a profound transformation, which the fans really liked. Her Instagram profile is proof of her great following: with over 118 million followers, in fact, she is one of the most followed profiles.

His latest post is a truly out of line Christmas wish. The singer has in fact published a series of shots that portray her with very provocative Christmas-style clothing. It is a really successful shooting that shows off her gritty and deliberately provocative character. Her fans definitely appreciated the good wishes, rewarding them with over a million likes.

Miley Cyrus topless on the cover of Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus’s career has led her several times to finish on the cover of numerous magazines. The latest in chronological order is that of the famous music-themed magazine Rolling Stone. In fact, the singer has earned the front page of the monthly thanks to the release of her latest album Plastic Hearts.

The cover photo is rock and over the top, a bit like the singer’s character. In fact, in the shot, Cyrus poses topless, with her hands covering her breasts and showing off her tattoos. In the interview, however, the singer opens up a lot, talking about some difficult moments in her life such as the problems with her vocal cords that forced her to have an operation. Today, however, the pop star has fully recovered and is experiencing a very peaceful phase of her life.