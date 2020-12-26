Ludovica Pagani wishes fans on Instagram: legs on display [PHOTOS]

New photo on Instagram for Ludovica Pagani, who takes the opportunity to wish happy holidays to her followers: legs on display.

Ludovica Pagani is one of the most famous influencers on Instagram. The young Bergamo born in 1995 became famous as a former correspondent of Quelli Che il Calcio and then made her way as a model and radio host. In fact, Pagani has been conducting a program on Radio 105 for several weeks, which has given her a lot of satisfaction.

Her favorite audience, however, remains that of Instagram, where Pagani can count on over 2.6 million followers who follow her assiduously. Her profile is really well cared for and gives a clear overview of both the professional and personal life of the young woman from Bergamo. One of the latest photos published on Instagram has really collected a lot of likes in a short time.

The 25-year-old from Bergamo has in fact published a shot in which she plays the role of Santa Claus to wish Christmas greetings to her fans. The photo, which collected well over 125,000 likes, attracted the attention of fans for the great beauty of the Pagani. Undoubtedly, her toned and lean legs are the masters, which have caught the attention of many of her fans.

Ludovica Pagani and Christmas with the family: “Be calm and enjoy it”

Even Ludovica Pagani, despite the work commitments that kept her busy on Christmas Eve, decided to spend a few days with her family. The young influencer then decided to share a shot with her fans, to testify her attachment and love for her relatives. The choice to spend the holidays with other people, however, attracted not a few controversies.

In fact, many reprimanded her because it seemed that the young woman had violated the rules set by the government to regulate the Christmas period. Pagani thinks to clarify it, who commented on her own post to calm the minds. In fact, the people with whom she spent the holidays are practically cohabiting, since they live in communicating apartments. This allowed her to spend the holidays, as well as with her parents, also with grandparents and siblings.