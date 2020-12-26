Laura Pausini, “themed” Christmas: the best wishes [PHOTOS]

Laura Pausini chooses a themed Christmas this year together with her beautiful family, she, Paolo, and Paola, in fact, dressed the same, in the Scottish style

This year it will be a different Christmas and certainly much more intimate than usual, due to the Coronavirus emergency not everyone will be able to reunite with their families. Few places at the table, but this does not mean we have to be sad, in fact, many think that it is important to show joy and happiness, in the hope that soon the pandemic will be only a distant memory.

Of the same opinion is Laura Pausini, the beloved singer a few hours ago posted a set of photos with her family to wish her many fans a Merry Christmas. A themed Christmas that of Laura, her husband Paolo and daughter Paola. They dressed the same, choosing the Scottish style.

The famous and beloved singer and her daughter wear a red and black Scottish style dress, Paolo Carta instead wears a shirt of the same color, also in the Scottish style. In the photos, there is also their beloved little dog.

Laura Pausini and her family make Christmas wishes on Instagram, fans appreciate

Laura Pausini thinks that it is important to celebrate Christmas with joy despite everything. During Christmas Eve she told her many fans that this year for many will be a Christmas away from families, but she and her family were still waiting for him with anxiety. They decorated their home early this year to create a magical atmosphere.

Once again the singer has won lots of likes and positive comments, shortly after midnight she immediately made Christmas wishes to her 3.4 million followers. Pausini is very active on social media, she loves sharing her daily life with the fans who follow and love her. His posts are always full of likes, the last post published a few hours ago has already reached 103 thousand likes and many comments full of affection and compliments.