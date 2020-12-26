Federica Pellegrini all in red, but she doesn’t look like her [PHOTO]

Freestyle swimming champion Federica Pellegrini warms the hearts of Instagram fans with a “deep red” photo…

It never ceases to amaze the most loved and supportive swimmer for water sports enthusiasts. Let’s talk about Federica Pellegrini, all-around champion as if that were not enough even on social networks. Where lately no one among the most prominent divas on the web has been regretted, like a classic Wanda Nara or Chiara Ferragni.

Design and fashion are certainly not her forte, but simply the statuesque physique of a cutting-edge sportswoman would be enough to leave their mark and make people talk about themselves. In the champion’s repertoire, the aesthetic aspect, therefore, has been the “big voice” for many years now. It is no coincidence that she achieved the most remarkable success in the swimming pool between the lanes. From the 200m freestyle at the national level to the European 400m freestyle.

Now for Federica, considering the current period, she has opened a new “chapter” in her extraordinary career, highlighting part of her wonderful talent

Federica Pellegrini, the most beautiful Christmas ever

Away from the ward, Federica Pellegrini is even more special than we are used to assisting her. The commitments in the pool are almost nil in this period for the freestyle champion, who has dedicated herself full time to herself. Like the other colleagues on the web, even for Federica, Christmas takes on an evocative atmosphere full of surprises under the tree.

The celebrations are gathered in the family, between smiles and champagne. Never was a period more beautiful, despite the poor health condition in Italy. The world record holder is the “number one” even in the most disconcerting moments of life. Just think of the new hair look, complete with a “fringe” cut and a blond casquet at the neck: it doesn’t look like her at all

To make the Christmas context “spicy” and intriguing, we thought of a very captivating red dress. More precisely, it is a superfine class suit, which perfectly reflects her physical appearance. Seriousness is synonymous with professionalism, much appreciated by the public who didn’t waste a moment of time praising its incredible qualities.