Enrico Papi falls in love at Christmas: it is always the best gift! [PHOTOS]

Incredible, but true: during the holidays, even a “scoundrel” like Enrico Papi returns to fall in love, a real Christmas gift for him.

There are times in life when someone can go so low that they can’t recover. Luckily there are some people, or even other living beings, around us, who manage to cheer us up in the darkest moments and who gives us the strength to live our days to the full. All this can happen especially during the Christmas period. Even for some VIPs, perhaps forgotten forever.

Let’s talk about the former conductor of Sarabanda, Enrico Papi. One with the “Mosca” always in the mouth and on the head. Then over the years, it disappeared. No more programs on Mediaset, nor on Rai. Thus began oblivion, which could only recover thanks to love.

And, perhaps, the best gift for Christmas can be to rediscover love. What we have next to us every day. Therefore, a gift does not necessarily have to be a novelty. And this is well known by our beloved and discussed host.

The Christmas present for Enrico Papi is nothing more than the affection of his dog

That’s right. One of his greatest loves, besides his beautiful family, seems to be, indeed is, his dog. Papi holds him close to him. It has been a long time since she appeared in a photo with him, but there is always a good reason. Especially throughout the month of December, which serves as a forerunner to Christmas.

The best gift, for him, is to be able to continue hugging his four-legged friend, despite the great moments of total darkness of his long and troubled career.

Even if, over time, it has become more romantic and tender, there is no shortage of moments of sympathy within the social profile. Here, for example, coming out of the lift, he wonders why he speaks English while being in Italy. Has anyone answered him?