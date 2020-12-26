Elisabetta Gregoraci, the dress opens and the stockings are super [PHOTO]

A splendid Christmas shot that of Elisabetta Gregoraci. In a red dress, she is very elegant but also very sexy. His wishes for Christmas

Forced to stay at home, fans of social media and the world of gossip have anxiously waited for only one thing: the wishes of the stars of the web and the small screen. Among the most beautiful, but above all among the most beautiful, she arrives, Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Sitting on a staircase set up in a purely Christmas way, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife shows off a very elegant but also very sexy red dress, black boots, and themed stockings. Very elegant Elisabetta, in addition to the beautiful shot, writes a dedication for all her followers with her best wishes for Happy Holidays for this Christmas not really on the agenda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisabetta Gregoraci (@elisabettagregoracireal)

How Elisabetta Gregoraci spends Christmas

We all know Christmas makes everyone better and in a period like this, more than any other, being together takes on a very important value. Many are forced to spend the holidays away from loved ones and this certainly makes the holidays a little sadder. But how does Elisabetta spend the holidays?

The “griefing” spends Christmas in the company of her ex-husband and entrepreneur Flavio Briatore and her son Nathan Falco. To tell it is the shot of the three as a cheerful family, but this detail could confuse his fans who might think of a possible flashback. But for the family, after all, is everything done?

The followers immediately took the opportunity to comment on the photo claiming how beautiful all three are together. Many have written to her that they deserve all the happiness of this world, without forgetting words only for her, how beautiful she is, and above all, how much her presence is missing in the house of Big Brother Vip.

What will Elisabetta think in her heart, who for weeks now has been far from her former roommates and above all far from him, Giampaolo Fratelli? Just last night it seems there was a kiss between him and Giulia Salemi.