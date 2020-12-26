Elisabetta Gregoraci, sweet effusions with him: “My everything” [PHOTO]

Elisabetta Gregoraci after the Gf Vip is dedicating herself almost exclusively to her son Nathan Falco, yesterday she posted a photo where they exchange sweet effusions

Elisabetta Gregoraci returns to attract the attention of her many fans. Last night on her Instagram profile she showed up again with her son Nathan Falco. It is precisely for him that the former gieffina has decided to abandon Big Brother Vip, she could not manage to stay away from him until February 2021. For her, it was also unthinkable to spend Christmas without her son.

The fifth edition of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini should have come to an end in December. When the conductor announced that it had been extended until next February, Gregoraci immediately said she would go away.

The well-known soubrette has a very special bond with her son, last night on her Instagram profile she posted a photo of them exchanging sweet effusions. In the caption of the shot once again she wrote “My everything”.

Elisabetta Gregoraci in sweet attitudes with her son Nathan, fans like the photo

Elisabetta Gregoraci was one of the most talked-about and appreciated contestants of Big Brother Vip, many thought that she would win the fifth edition of the reality show. However, the former gieffina has decided to leave behind the wonderful experience lived in the most spied house in Italy to return to her son. In the house, she had repeatedly said that she missed her too much.

The soubrette has returned to Monaco, where her ex-husband Flavio Briatore also lives. As always, the two are spending the Christmas holidays together, especially for the sake of their son Nathan they are in fact on excellent terms. Last night Elisabetta posted a new photo with her son, they are sitting on the bed while they look into each other’s eyes and hug each other. The shot full of love and sweetness was very much liked by the many fans of Gregoraci, it has already reached more than 66 thousand likes and many comments full of affection and compliments.