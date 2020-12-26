Elisabetta Canalis, the Christmas dress is a nice gift for fans [PHOTOS]

The well-known showgirl, Elisabetta Canalis, now adopted daughter of America, has published a message of good wishes for her fans. The dress is a scream.

In the last few hours, the former historical tissue of Striscia la Notizia, Elisabetta Canalis, has been talked about for a really significant issue. In fact, after the joke of Luciana Littizzetto, a comedian from Turin, and Fabio Fazio’s shoulder at Che tempo che fa, many famous people have started to have their say. The issue concerns the lawsuit made by Wanda Nara against “Lucianina”.

Icardi’s wife resented a sarcastic comment made about her naked photo riding a horse. Among those who have exposed themselves, there is also the Italian by birth and American by adoption, Elisabetta Canalis who published a post in which she took the side of the comic.

Elisabetta Canalis in a black mini dress wishes Merry Christmas to the fans

Beautiful and elegant as always, sweet Elisabetta Canalis publishes a photo in which she appears in better shape than ever. Beaming and smiling, she wishes a Merry Christmas to all her followers. She wears a short black dress with straps. A trickle of makeup to frame her face and her loose, slightly wavy hair. In short, natural but always able to pierce the lens screen.

The former tissue in love with her little dog, Mia, dedicated a really important post to her. She underlined how good pets can be for an entire family and how much they have helped especially during this period. Later she wished for a better 2021 that can wipe out this year’s negativity and that manages to give us a smile again.

The Canalis ages like a good vintage wine!