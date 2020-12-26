Eleonora Incardona toasts Christmas with a “red zone” neckline [PHOTO]

Splendid Wishes for Happy Holidays from Eleonora Incardona. Beautiful as always, celebrate with a scary goblet and décolleté

Christmas is another matter if to wish you the beautiful Eleonora Incardona. Goblet to toast and scary neckline and needless to underline the fact that between the two the first thing that stands out is certainly the second. White tank top tight and everything seems to burst.

Clearly, delirious fans fill comments with compliments, hearts, and emotions of all kinds. Ready for the holidays in Dubai and all this makes all the people in Italy think that they spend their holidays alone at home and in some cases alone. Luckily there are social networks to keep you company!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleonora Incardona (@eleonoraincardona)

The beautiful Eleonora celebrates her beloved’s birthday

Who is it about? After breaking up with the brother of the beautiful Diletta Leotta, Mirko Manola, the followers have not had more news related to the private sphere of the sports influencer. Eleonora then does not try to comfort them, the topic seems to be decidedly top secret.

A few days ago, however, she dedicated her post to her true love: her little dog Oliver who turned two years ago. For the occasion, Eleonora wore a very tight black sheath dress with a necklace that highlights her breathtaking décolleté. The little four-legged perhaps placed a little too much in a corner, is still very sweet.

Splendid smile, the impeccable body as always, and a bouquet of red roses. Man’s best friends are dogs but her followers are anxiously awaiting the moment when Eleonora introduces her better half to everyone. However, the life of the influencer seems to be perfect like this and her always splendid smiles prove it and when happiness and serenity are not lacking, why go and look for her? Eleonora is so gorgeous and her fans always wish her the best!