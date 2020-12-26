Elena Morali wishes Merry Christmas like this: “As I like it” [PHOTO]

Elena Morali tears the hearts of followers with a “red light” shot. Different year, different themed outfits than usual

It is not a happy time for Elena Morali, the showgirl who has made a lot of talk about herself in the last period due to amorous complications with Luigi Favoloso and beyond. The two after a continuous ” push and pull ” have resumed their normal life as usual.

There were those who saw them definitively detached, but they hinted that the relationship remained ” swollen “, as in the most remote past. The soubrette of Instagram has worked hard to show off her repertoire of forms, but so far has collected “flies fists,” just because love affairs often painful and not very bracing.

As if that weren’t enough, Elena was also the victim of theft inside her car. She came down to finish the Christmas shopping and found a disconcerting surprise

Elena Morali, PHOTO redemption from a heart attack on Instagram

For Elena Morali there is no escape from “bad luck”. In this Christmas period, where everyone should be more kind and supportive, given the anything but the peaceful context that exists, she was robbed in the center of Rome. She had spent her usual day at work and had also managed to carve out some time for herself and her favorite hobbies.

Upon returning to her car, she could no longer find her purse, wallet, and passport. Thus, Morali had to give up the air travel that led her to stay in touch with her loved ones. A few hours later she commented on the unpleasant incident with a “stormy” tone, in the hope that everything that came into the possession of the criminals will be spent solely and exclusively on medicines.

In the aftermath of the theft that shook her days for a moment, she returned to praise the exploits of her repertoire of class and sensuality. The Christmas “gift” for followers offers a completely different theme from the classic red dress for the occasion. To make the atmosphere ” illegal ” is transparent black underwear, “just the way I like it” and that leaves no room for words