Diletta Leotta, Christmas greetings with a splendid picture [PHOTO]

Special greetings from Diletta Leotta in the company of her beautiful family picture. Simple but as always, beautiful!

The family pictures are beautiful and social networks are quite rich these days. But if a shot in the company of the family to post it is Diletta Leotta, it is quite another thing and the followers can only go crazy. “These moments, despite everything, are always special. Merry Christmas”.

This is how the beautiful sports presenter wishes everyone happy holidays in an outfit purely for Christmas but at the same simple: jeans, a red sweater, and a nice red bow that stops her hair. An amazing aunt in the midst of the many girls and her beautiful mother. So how do you say? Happy Holidays Beloved!

Diletta Leotta and her special wishes

Before posting the shot in the company of her family, the beautiful Diletta gave a nice Christmas gift to all her beloved followers. In a red outfit, the presenter announced at the short break of DAZN to then give an appointment to everyone in 2021. Since she has published the photo with her family, what will become of Daniele Scardina?

No one has ever confirmed the possible return of the flame between the two, but to “never say never ” about him, the diehard fans of the couple have a little hoped to be able to find this beautiful gift under the Christmas tree. The rumors date back to about two weeks ago, exactly when the two were paparazzi together outside a hotel.

During an interview, however, she decided to tell the truth about the situation with Diletta. Daniele has always talked about a great love between him and the beautiful presenter, but now his head is elsewhere and she can’t wait to get back into the ring. But when asked about what she expects from the future or about a possible return of the flame, here Scardina replied that in life never say never! Meanwhile, hopeful followers wait.