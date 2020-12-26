Claudia Ruggeri “lady in red”: what abundance! [PHOTOS]

The Miss of Avanti another, Claudia Ruggeri, wanted to give a smile to her followers. The photo of the Christmas wishes made the web go crazy.

The Bonas of Avanti another, Claudia Ruggeri, participated in the trend we see every year. That is the ritual photo of Christmas greetings from the most famous and not. This year the holiday season tastes a little different than previous years, but that by no means limited digital greeting cards.

The Ruggeri, the wife of the brother of Sonia Bruganelli’s wife Bonolis, celebrated at his home in Rome with his small family. She, her husband, and their sweet little dog. In the photos, Marco, Claudia’s companion, does not appear, as, as she herself has repeatedly stated, she does not love the world of social media and prefers to stay on the sidelines.

Claudia Ruggeri and the virtual hug dedicated to her followers for Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Ruggeri (@missclaudiaruggeri)

Sensual, provocative, but always elegant. Claudia Ruggeri hit the mark! Her Christmas photo really made the web go crazy. She wears a very tight red dress that bands her shapes highlighting them. The hair left smooth and natural that frames her face emphasizes her complexion. Finally, the red lipstick adds a touch of romance and sensuality.

The Miss of Avanti and others throw a kiss to all her followers wishing a happy and peaceful Christmas to everyone. Plus, she adds that she is close to them and virtually hugs them. “We will hug each other tighter tomorrow” this is the wish that the showgirl wants to make, which has a very strong value in this period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Ruggeri (@missclaudiaruggeri)

Here is the bonus tree! She is really beautiful in that red dress that highlights all her strong points.