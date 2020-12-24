The Beckhams at loggerheads with their neighbors: the motif leaves you speechless

David and Victoria Beckham are not on good terms with their neighbors, they have opposed their plans to build an island and an artificial lake.

David and Victoria Beckham got into a fight with their neighbors in the Cotswolds. In their beautiful villa, they are building an artificial lake of about 3 thousand square meters. They got permission to build it last August even though their neighbors said they were against it.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Beckhams have presented a new project to enlarge the artificial lake, they also want to add an artificial island and this has sent their neighbors into a rage. The new project includes an island of 122 square meters and a lake of more than 4 thousand square meters.

A neighbor of Victoria and David Beckham, Sue Jones, wrote a letter to express her opposition to their project. The woman made it known that she had already opposed the first project but had not been heard. Regarding the new project, he said the plan to make the lake bigger could also increase the chances of flooding in the area.

The Beckhams ‘ neighbors do not approve of their project, a quarrel breaks out between them

The Beckhams’ neighbors think the lake they are building would not be in harmony with everything around them. Many have wondered what will happen when the lake is ready if they see motorboats going back and forth from the island. The well-known VIP couple is convinced that there is no inconsistency between their project and the nature that surrounds them. The two would like their lake and artificial island to be ready by February 2021.

The West Oxfordshire District Council is expected to make a decision in early 2021. It will then have to decide whether the couple’s neighbors or Victoria and David Beckham are right. If you agree with the VIP couple, they will be able to build their artificial island with a large artificial lake without any problems.