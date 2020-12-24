Selvaggia Roma is back on social media in a hot version: what curves! [PHOTOS]

Selvaggia Roma, a former competitor of Temptation Island, is back on social networks with a really hot version: the curves are in the foreground, then the reflection starts.

There are those who go and those who come. Who no longer appears and who returns. To each, her time, to each her ways. Especially when it comes to social networks. It is not mandatory to post photos every two days. Or rather: every single day. Every now and then, disappearing is what it takes. The problem, then, is when someone reappears in a really hot version.

Influencers and showgirls of the moment know something about this speech. Selvaggia Roma, the former Temptation Island competitor, who became known thanks to the aforementioned program, is also well aware of this.

She returned to Instagram with a shot that ignited the hearts and souls of her followers. She talked about films, certainly not to be shot. But of that represented by life itself. Except that, in the photo, we saw a completely different “clip”. Roma broke again and does it directly on her profile.

The really hot movie of life: Wild Rome shows its back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELVAGGIA (@selvaggiaroma_)

It really feels like being on a movie set. An intense, distant gaze that looks beyond. Maybe even a little filter on the color of the photo. But she is all-natural. As are its forms, in plain sight, at the service of all, which they can only admire. And God forbid!

Selvaggia, in the caption, writes: “The most beautiful film we can make is the one about our life”. All true. But sometimes the bust and turn your back, albeit with pleasure, to your followers is just her. It sends them completely into a frenzy with this shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELVAGGIA (@selvaggiaroma_)

A few days ago, however, she had pulled out “from the closet” a shot to remember the past summer. Roma, which is certainly not the football team, is always very attractive and its curves only take your breath away.