Sabrina Salerno from panic in black and white: everything outside [PHOTO]

Sabrina Salerno irrepressible before the Christmas holidays: she is presented in black and white, with a completely crazy outside. Followers fall at her feet in front of the shot.

If at Christmas you can … then you must. There are those who are preparing for these holidays in a more sober, delicate, and silent way. There are those, however, who will make a bit of “noise” anyway, but only to keep themselves happy and not think too much about what has been happening in the last period. A truly intense year from all points of view. There are those who are unable to contain themselves even if, from the last shots, they seemed to be in more sober tones.

And when we talk about shots we can only mention the most popular social of the moment: Instagram. And when we mention the social network just written, alongside her, or rather, on the “front page”, we add Sabrina Salerno.

The Italian showgirl had been immortalized in some sober shots towards the middle of the month. Then… it exploded again. Under the Christmas period, it is really explosive and unbridled. In the last shot, however, she also added a rather nice joke. Even if the attention of the followers has shifted to something else.

Born to be bitter and sweet: Sabrina Salerno in black and white drives everyone crazy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA SALERNO OFFICIAL (@sabrinasalernofficial)

Here she is. We may not even comment on the photo. It sees itself in all its beauty, aggression, and sensuality. In the caption, translating what she writes into English, we read: “Born to be bitter and sweet… practically indigestible”. We don’t know if it was a joke or not, but it certainly succeeded in the eyes of many.

Salerno is truly a panther out of the cage. Under Christmas, it is not contained and now, the followers, are waiting to see some shots under the eve and Christmas itself. Will Sabrina surprise or contain herself?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA SALERNO OFFICIAL (@sabrinasalernofficial)

From shooting in black and white, to waking up in the perfect places. Sabrina Salerno is hot even when she puts her feet out of bed early in the morning. The tub behind her is truly a luxury, but what strikes, almost as always, is her neckline.