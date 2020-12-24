Justine Mattera without brakes: nothing under the jacket [PHOTO]

Justine Mattera unleashed even under the Christmas period: she appears on Instagram in black and white, but there is nothing under the jacket. Delirious follower.

When we think that beauty, at least the physical and external one, after a certain age can cease to appear in our eyes and that of others, perhaps, we are very wrong. People who, the older they get, the more they are able to release positive energy, sensuality, and elegance like never before.

One of these is definitely Justine Mattera. The showgirl is increasingly unleashed on social networks. In particular on Instagram, where it is followed by almost half a million followers.

The Mattera, very often, appears without too many clothes on. Risky shots, sensual poses, intriguing looks. In short, a true diva who, despite advancing age, manages to outclass many of her colleagues. And it does so with mind-blowing elegance. In the last shot she appeared again in all her beauty, giving a description of the moment she is passing. The followers in complete delirium for her.

The “naked” under the jacket: Justine Mattera more and more provocative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Mattera (@justineelizabethmattera)

Hands inside the pockets of a black jacket. The shot is also in black and white. But what is striking is the gap between one part of the jacket itself and the other. Mattera’s gaze is “far away”. Look beyond as he lets all of his followers go in front. They go into complete delirium for her.

49 years and not hear them. Next year, exactly on May 7, there will be 50. Round digit. But as we said earlier, the more time passes, the more Justine seems to be able to give, or rather, express the best of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Mattera (@justineelizabethmattera)

Between elegance and aggression. Between a set within four walls and a naturalistic landscape around it. She can always express herself for what she wants, in any place, in any place and with any background around. La Mattera is a timeless beauty.