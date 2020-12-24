Irene Capuano, sweet effusions with him: very sweet [PHOTOS]

Irene Capuano very sweet on Instagram: the effusions are very tender, the fans are crazy. We discover the recipient of so much love

And ‘influencer, former suitors of Men and Women, Irene Campbell, born in 1997 among the most popular of the moment. A real rise from her participation in the well-known broadcast of Canale 5, conceived and conducted by Maria De Filippi.

And her private life ended up in the spotlight of gossip and gossip magazines for her relationship with Luigi Mastroianni. An engagement that seemed to be going well, but which then ended in disbelief and also despair on the part of the fans.

Now the beautiful Capuano seems to be single, even if last summer she was photographed by a boy, Christian Galletta, a manager of a dealership. The boy recognized through a tattoo and met through Lorenzo Riccardi, another former tronista.

Irene Capuano, a very active influencer on Instagram

Very active on Instagram where she boasts more than half a million followers, Capuano portrays herself in every possible and imaginable pose, beautiful as always and with different outfits, also to advertise the brands of which she is a testimonial. Recently, the 22-year-old has also published much more aggressive images, where she shows inches of skin.

In one of the latest images, she is lying on the bed and wearing a very low-cut white tank top that shows off her decollete, decidedly generous, for a dizzying effect. The hand in her hair gave that extra touch of sensuality.

In the last image, however, she showed herself in real effusions; a very tender photo, complete with a caption to testify everything. “I and she. Love ”the phrase that leaves no doubt, however, accompanied by a pink bow. But who is it? Of her little dog; indeed, it is a dog, given the feminine pronoun used.