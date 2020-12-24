Ferragnez, the most beautiful PHOTOS of the week: moved fans

The Ferragnez still conquer their many fans, the set posted on Ig by Ferragni with the favorite photos of the week was full of likes

The Ferragnez are increasingly loved and followed on social media, both individually and as a family. Together with the little Lion, they form a wonderful family, soon a little sister will also arrive. The beloved fashion blogger in recent weeks has revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on social networks show themselves more and more in love and happy, the arrival of the second child has filled their hearts with joy. Both are looking forward to becoming parents for the second time. On their Instagram profiles, they have always shown that they are a beautiful and sweet family, often involving their son Leone in the stories they post.

Last night Chiara Ferragni posted a post with a set of photos on her Instagram profile. In the caption, he wrote that these are his favorite photos of the week. The first shows the ultrasound of their child, held by her hands and those of her husband. Then there are photos with his son, his sisters, Fedez, some of his selfish,sh and other photos of little Leo.

Over the years Chiara Ferragni has managed to obtain more and more success and popularity. But besides being a famous fashion blogger and entrepreneur she is also a wonderful and sweet mother and wife. The bond he has with the little Leo is special, he often shows some of their moments of sweetness and tenderness that his many and loyal followers really like.

The Ferragnez is a beautiful and united family, which is why their social networks are increasingly loved. There are so many times in which they move and excite their millions of followers with their affectionate and sweetest family effusions.

Even the latest post from Ferragni, where she shows her favorite photos of the week, is really enjoying her 22.2 million followers. In a few hours, he has already reached 547 thousand likes and many comments full of affection and compliments. Once again the photos of the Ferragnez family have moved many fans.