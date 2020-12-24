Eleonora Pedron, black dress and vertiginous slit: never seen like this [PHOTO]

Eleonora Pedron published a post with a very tight black dress and a vertiginous slit. Elegant at home, everything is allowed for her

Inside the house with the evening dress? Everything is possible and all in all, there is nothing wrong with that. Especially if Eleonora Pedron does it. Very tight black dress with a silver bow. A real charm. Her followers also appreciated and confirmed that there is nothing wrong with being elegant indoors.

Confirmation of her beauty arrives from the followers of the former Miss Italy. It almost seems that the time for Eleonora stopped exactly on the day she wore the headband. An eternal youth, certainly thanks to the work he does, and above all he loves a lot.

Tragic mourning for Eleonora Pedron

Eleonora’s life was turned upside down by two painful griefs: that of her sister and that of her father, both lost in two serious accidents. Two events that are not easy to overcome. The actress and former model have published a post in memory of the past, the same one who lives with happiness but at the same time with pain.

In the same post dedicated to her father and her sister, Eleonora found herself with these words: I often wonder why we can’t understand how important certain moments and certain people are. Time should stop to give us the opportunity to experience them more intensely, instead, it flows, sometimes slow, other times very fast. One day certain moments and certain people will return. In the meantime, we can also allow ourselves to be fragile but with a lot of strength in our hearts “,

A strong lack and that, unfortunately, make themselves felt stronger during festive periods such as Christmas. A lack that was able to partially cover the career of Eleonora and her two children, who had a history with Max Biaggi. From the Miss Italia contest, Eleonora has dedicated herself to cinema. Taking part in some films and on television, participating in various programs: as mentoring or as presenter of Curtain of Tg4.