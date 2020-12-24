Claudia Ruggeri in a bathrobe under the tree: special company [PHOTO]

Christmas is approaching and the splendid Claudia Ruggeri to show her beauty to Instagram followers gets under the tree, but she does it in a bathrobe

The Christmas holidays are approaching but the return on Canale 5 of the program ‘Avanti un Altro’ is also approaching, as always conducted by Paolo Bonolis. Of course, the ‘mini world’ will also return with the program, led by the beautiful Claudia Ruggeri. On her Instagram profile, the showgirl continues to give clues about the next edition of the program, showing photos of herself that are also very sensual.

The last post that inflames the people of social networks arrives today, with the showgirl who sits under the Christmas tree wearing only a bathrobe. There is someone special to her.

Claudia Ruggeri warms up Christmas: with the dog under the tree in a bathrobe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Ruggeri (@missclaudiaruggeri)

Lately, the Christmas air would seem to be good for the beautiful Claudia Ruggeri, who in recent weeks continues to surprise the people of social media with lots of really hot photos. The latest in chronological order arrives today with a new post that combines sweetness with sensuality.

In fact, on her official Instagram profile, she shares a post with a photo in which she wears only an orange bathrobe in which one shoulder comes out. In her arms, there is a special companion, that is her little dog, often another protagonist of her photos. Obviously even in the evening, her followers do not make themselves desired and immediately begin to put thousands of likes on the post, making it reach 4,000 in just two hours from publication. If the closer Christmas comes and the more gorgeous ‘Miss’ Claudia shows her sensuality, her followers surely hope that the holiday season will never end.