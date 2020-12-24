Alessia Marcuzzi, the ballet in the studio leaves you speechless: find the intruder [VIDEO]

Alessia Marcuzzi, in the studio of Le Iene, lets herself go to a ballet that leaves you speechless: at a certain point, the intruder also emerges, running like hell.

Time to let go at least a little. With some grimace, ballet, cut, a joke. The Christmas period is really upon us and a little relaxation, after a year of chaos and fear, is what we need. A nice cut is what we can also see on television, both live and behind the scenes, or during one commercial and another.

One who easily lets herself go to Sacchetti and ballets, even without too much sense, is definitely Alessia Marcuzzi. One of the best-known presenters of Mediaset channels, which, over the years, has won a large slice of the public, ready to venerate and acclaim her everywhere.

The Big Brother has given the visibility he sought, but also in the program Reservoir Dogs things have not turned out differently. Precisely in this last program, where she is still conducting, she let herself go in a break that left everyone speechless .

The intruder in front of Alessia Marcuzzi’s ballet: she doesn’t notice it

Black, but also shimmering, especially on the skirt that covers her wonderful long legs. The Marcuzzi broke out in a dance to say the least sympathetic, resumed its operator somewhere in the distance. She is intent on showing herself in all her lightheartedness and ease. Then, at a certain point, he passes.

Nicola Savino , the other conductor of Le Iene . He runs, with a soft step , as if he doesn’t want to be seen. But it’s all prepared. At the end of the episode, in fact, on his profile he puts the part with Savino “on stage”. A duo who enjoys it and laughs.

A few minutes earlier, however, he had put the shot of the evening. With a “top skirt” (as she herself says in the caption) she greets everyone and says goodnight to the audience of Le Iene.