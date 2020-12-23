Veronica Ferraro, dizzying selfie: the look drives followers crazy [PHOTOS]

Veronica Ferraro, the best friend of Chiara Ferragni, publishes a selfie that has blown the web. They are all looking for her mini bag.

She is the best friend of Chiara Ferragni, they have known each other since their university days and today they are the most followed influencers by Italians together with Chiara Biasi. Veronica Ferrero, born in Milan in 1987, now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and personal trainer Giorgio Merlino. The couple has recently expanded their family, adopting a beautiful dog Amelia, a Cavalier King Charles.

The Milanese blonde has a personal blog, called The Fashion Fruit, where she dispenses advice ranging from beauty to fashion, from sports to the care of our four-legged friends. His Instagram profile is followed by over a million followers that he always keeps up to date with photos and videos of his private and work life. By now the company has become a business in its own right, and Veronica was one of the first to understand its potential.

Veronica Ferraro and the case of the wardrobe that fascinated the web

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica (@veronicaferraro)

Veronica posted a selfie in front of the mirror that drove all the girls crazy. The influencer, a friend of Ferragni, wears a min bag as if it were a necklace. A tiny Chanel, which always has its effect, which has sent young women into a tailspin looking for the handbag. Not much is known about Ferraro, he is always out of gossip and controversy. Married to a famous personal trainer, Giorgio Merlino, she lives her life away from prying eyes.

A few months ago, however, she was the protagonist of a bizarre story. The Ferrero had named a person to reorganize the cabinet, much of its users had asked her why she had not been called Giorgia Torelli. Torelli had already carried out this “task” for the Milanese influencer and annoyed she made stories for “close friends” talking about the question. Too bad that among these there were also some friends of Veronica, to whom she shot the stories and decided to put the dots on the i’s. Veronica accused Torelli of a lack of professionalism. Giorgia in fact would have disclosed the personal content of Ferrero bags.

Veronica Ferraro chi cazo sei per snobbare il lavoro di Giulia Torelli — heknows 🎈 (@LuisaBisson) September 29, 2020

Pieno sostegno a Veronica Ferraro sulla questione 🎸🎀, signora lei per come ha gestito la cosa, fosse successo a me sarei già in tribunale — Gegia (@Ma_la_voglia) September 29, 2020

After having told the matter, many messages arrived in support of Chiara’s friend who addressed the issue with calm and elegance.