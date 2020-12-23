Valentina Vignali with a very short miniskirt: “Christmas tour” [PHOTO]

Valentina Vignali has inflamed social media with a spicy shot of her own. The basketball player-influencer in a short miniskirt and tight sweater: web in tilt

The last stroll before the holidays, perhaps to find the last gifts. Valentina Vignali shared a post, a few minutes ago on her Instagram profile, in which she shows herself in the throes of the last rounds for shops. The outfit is breathtaking for the basketball player lent to the fashion world. White tight-fitting sweater, in full Christmas style and supersensual short checked skirt combined. Leather boot and black hat for Vignali, around Rome, whereas she pointed out – she will spend the holidays, even if the shopping streets in the capital have been closed due to Covid.

The photo, as always, was attacked by the millions of fans of the model, including likes and comments, compliments and declarations of love. “Last rides before Christmas,” wrote the influencer in the caption. Fans went mad.

Valentina Vignali is splendid: Last Christmas greetings

The last reference to the Christmas of Vignali was a melancholy post, on her holidays in the USA in 2017. A photo that portrays the shoulders in front of her on the desert of Nevada, and a long caption in the post. We would all have dreamed of a different Christmas, perhaps in the hot Las Vegas sun, or in the mountains, on the snow, or simply on the streets of our city, among old friends and the usual wave of relatives.

Unfortunately, the holidays this year will be very different, as well as for our beloved influencers, who, like us mere mortals, will have to cope with anti-covid restrictions. Valentina, around Rome for the last strolls before Christmas, will have to “settle” for the magnificence and panorama of Rome. No shops open in the capital. While the gifts for fans are the shots of the model on her profile.