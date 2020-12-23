Valentina Ferragni shows herself without makeup: “What do you think?” [PHOTOS]

Valentina Ferragni shows herself completely without makeup and asks her followers what they think of her. The answer, however, will remain a secret: it depends on you.

A short time ago, international showgirls and actresses had launched the fashion to show themselves without makeup. One way, too, to show how in life you can be beautiful even naturally, instead of believing that you can’t go anywhere without makeup. A nice gesture in a sick society from some points of view. A little less makeup and the fear passes.

She certainly won’t have done it for fashion or to send a message too. Or rather: he did not specify it in the story he put on the Instagram profile. We are talking about Valentina Ferragni, Chiara’s sister, both influencers of great importance.

Valentina, perhaps after a nice hot shower, appeared on the Instagram profile with a lot of stories where she showed herself as “mom made it”. Then came the question that, perhaps, will forever have a secret answer.

Without makeup on history: Valentina Ferragni wants to know in “secret”

Here she is, Valentina. Without makeup it is always beautiful. Green eyes highlight her face and blond hair. In the story, however, Ferragni herself asks her followers what they think of this new “look”. Of course, the answers, unless you want to make them public, will remain with you forever, private.

Within the story, however, we also see a pretty good neckline . That I do not see that it will have heated up the hot spirits of its followers even more. It has been established that Ferragni, even without makeup, always remains a true beauty.

Not just the shower for her. Here it is in the warmest atmosphere of the Christmas period . Red color around her, “resting” on different parts of the house. Her deep gaze is even more elegant.