Sara Moalli from Bake Off lands on TikTok… and Philippe is there too! [VIDEO]

Sara Moalli of Bake Off lands on TikTok and shows it through a video on Instagram directly on one of her stories. There is also Philippe.

Great fashion is to announce the “landing” on a new social network through a profile of another social network. Usually, the most popular is Instagram and TikTok. Indeed, the second is the one where more and more people move to acquire more followers and notoriety.

The landing, however, takes place in various ways: there are those who pose, those who announce it in a video where they make their passage explicit, or perhaps through group dances where everyone is inserted around the character in question.

Like Sara Moalli, of Bake Off, very popular on the Instagram social network. The pastry chef is known for her culinary preparations. Always in plain sight on the profile, he decided to use it to announce her passage on TikTok.

Sara Moalli lands on TikTok: the group ballet could not miss

Here she is, with one of her favorite dishes in hand, ready to show it to the Instagram audience. Always very proud of her dishes and her qualities, fielded in the past in the Bake Off program, a container that has brought her a lot of visibility.

But today we talk about her staccato, which you can see in this Instagram story. The Moalli presents all smiles, surrounded by a real “dancers team.” At her side, there is also another competitor of Bake Off 2020, Philippe, who follows her steps.

Super goodies, as she calls them, are certainly not lacking. Here is another freshly baked one. Between ballets and sweets, Sara Moalli is getting ready for a really good Christmas.