Miriam Leone on the cover is a goddess: “The power of dreams” [PHOTO]

Miriam Leone has won the cover of a well-known magazine. The beautiful photo and the message of hope: “For me, it has a special value”

It was supposed to be a cover dedicated to his new film. Instead, due to covid, like almost everything that was scheduled in this damn 2020 year, it has been postponed to a later date. In any case, Vanity Fair wanted to pay homage to the Sicilian model, who appeared for the first time on the front page of the well-known fashion and culture magazine. A great achievement for Miriam Leone, an emerging actress, and an amazing model from Catania, who wanted to thank her fans through the post.

A long caption accompanies the first page, in which the Lion is as wonderful as ever, with those eyes of ice and an elegant dress, including necklaces and rings. The photo shared a few minutes ago has already reached thousands of users, thousands of likes and comments, including greetings and compliments from followers.

Miriam Leone on Vanity Fair, tells fans: “Life doesn’t have to stop”

As often happened in this period, famous actors and personalities intervened through their profiles, wishing everyone a happy Christmas and best wishes. Miriam Leone, always calm and never over the top, instead wanted to send a message of hope to her fans. The woman, in the long caption, explained the reason for the cover and the first page dedicated to her.

It was originally intended for the release of his new film, postponed due to covid. But life doesn’t have to stop, as the actress wrote. The former Miss Italy also said she was incredulous about the great result achieved, and despite all the difficulties she does not want to give up. “I enjoy the small and small home – he concluded – for the lucky ones of us who have it”.