Miriam Galanti in slip for Gilles Rocca… and for all of us [PHOTOS]

Miriam Galanti still ignites the web with her sensuality and her incredible beauty, in her latest post on Instagram she is more sensual than ever

Miriam Galanti returns to inflame the web with her incredible sensuality. Yesterday on her Instagram profile, the actress published a new and spicy post, two photos of her while having coffee. Galanti wears only a very sexy black tank top and glittery tights.

Her provocative poses and seductive outfit drove the many fans who follow and love her every day. The beauty of the actress is breathtaking, her gaze is also very seductive. Miriam Galanti is more and more beautiful and sensual, her followers do not miss an opportunity to remind her how wonderful she is.

Many successes achieved in her career, to date the girlfriend of Gilles Rocca is in fact a very well known and appreciated actress. In the past, she became known for having starred in the film Scarlett, but she has also played many roles on television and in the theater.

Miriam Galanti sensual and provocative on Instagram, crazy fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miriamgalanti (@miriam_galanti)

In addition to being a very well-known and beautiful actress, Miriam Galanti is increasingly loved and followed on social media. To date, she has more than 50,000 followers on her Instagram profile. With her sensual and spicy photos, she often sets the web on fire, driving the many fans who follow her crazy.

Even the last post is really liking her followers, the actress looks very provocative and seductive in the kitchen while having coffee. Needless to say, the photos have sent fans into a frenzy. In recent weeks, Galanti has often ended up at the center of gossip because of her love affair with Gilles Rocca.

The two have been together for about 11 years, she has recently participated in Dancing with them. Many insinuated that a flirtation was born between the actor and Lucrezia Lando, but Gilles Rocca has kept us several times to specify that she is madly in love with Miriam Galanti.