Michela Quattrociocche kissed by the sun: breathtaking pose [PHOTO]

The beautiful Michela Quattrociocche prepares for the arrival of the holidays and decides to share a breathtaking post with her followers: the sun kisses her

Finally, we were able to see Michela Quattrociocche at the cinema with the film ‘Burraco Fatale’, released last October. The comedy sees her playing the role of Nicoletta, whereas always she is beautiful. After returning to the cinema at the end of a long absence, the actress continues to amaze her followers with incredible photos on social media.

In fact, even today she shares a new photo on her Instagram profile where she chooses a very sensual pose, while the bright sun is kissing her. The social people go crazy in front of the skirt that rises and shows the legs.

Michela Quattrociocche sensual on Instagram: skirt too short and legs insight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miky (@michelaquattrociocche)

The Christmas holidays are approaching and the beautiful Michela Quattrociocche gives us a taste of it through her Instagram profile. In fact, the actress is very active on social media and often drives her followers crazy, at the moment 478 thousand, with photos and videos that enchant.

Today he returns to show himself with a new photo in which he takes an extremely sensual pose. In fact, she almost lies down on a bench, with her legs stretched out, which are revealed more and more thanks to the black skirt that continues to rise. Red sweater and multicolored jacket to complete the outfit. Unfortunately, her eyes are closed due to the sun’s rays hitting and kissing her. Of course, the photo is more than appreciated by his followers, who in just two hours reach 2 thousand, among these there is also that of Francesco Totti, who knows it well since his friend’s ex-wife and former teammate Alberto Aquilani.