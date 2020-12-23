Martina Stella gets into the Christmas spirit: it’s hot in the window [PHOTO]

Martina Stella’s Christmas spirit is really hot: in the window, she shows up with a dressing gown that covers little or nothing. Balcony the beautiful view.

If it is true that Christmas is upon us, and that this year everyone will take it, in terms of spirit, in a slightly more sober way, this factor is not so obvious for everyone. Entering it, in the aforementioned Christmas spirit, is a practice that we all know. There are those who prepare themselves by praying, those who shop, those who stay at home, and those directly in the window. And even if it’s winter, the windowsill heats up in seconds.

If the window is hot and the sill is overheated, it means that Martina Stella has appeared. The actress, who this year came out with the Italian-style film Lockdown (just to keep the Christmas theme soberer), appeared in her dressing gown inside her house.

Five photos, each hotter than the other. The caption reads how she feels the Christmas spirit. You should feel the soul and spirit of its followers, after having seen it in all its glory. All that remains is to show it as it appeared.

The window is hot even if it’s winter: A Christmas Star with Martina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Stella (@therealmartinastella)

A Christmas star with Martina. It might look like a tongue looser, but it’s not at all. It is the one that glitters, shines, and shines in the window while you discover the sill from the dress at night. The actress says she deeply feels this period that heralds Christmas. The three or four days before the famous December 25th.

And how not to show it if not by putting on the window in really risque positions and various necklines? The souls of the followers are really pierced. Martina Stella has hit the mark again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Stella (@therealmartinastella)

A few days ago the colors changed, brighter, but not the feeling towards this time of year that “our” Martina Stella likes so much. Who knows what shot she will propose before the exact day of Christmas arrives, that is December 25th.