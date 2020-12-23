Kate Middleton, a “conspiracy” on her clothing? The fanciful theory

There is still talk of the clothing of the Duchess of Cambridge. On the web there is an absurd theory concerning Kate Middleton, there is a cry of conspiracy.

Now there is nothing more than talking about and commenting on the stylistic choices of the Duchess of Cambridge. Everyone was struck to find that Middleton doesn’t always wear designer clothes or that they cost a fortune. Moreover, she was often seen wearing the same clothing several times, making people talk about real recycling.

In this way, his figure has come very close to that of the “people”. In the last few hours, however, Kate Middleton is making people talk about herself especially because a quite surreal plot has been born around her figure. Specifically, it is a dress she wore when she introduced her third son, Louis, to the world.

Kate Middleton and the satanic dress that sparked the web

The dress that caused the media storm is the one in the photo. This is the outfit chosen following the birth of her third son, Louis Albert Charles. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, as usual, came out of St Mary’s hospital and presented their offspring to the British people. Many initially thought that the choice of the dress was a tribute to the late Lady Diana and if so it would not be the first time that the beautiful Kate has remembered her husband’s mother through fashion.

In recent days, however, a truly unusual conspiracy theory has been circulating on the web. Some argue that the dress is reminiscent of the one worn by the protagonist of Rosemary’s Baby, a film directed by Roman Polaski. This is a not at all happy comparison for the young Middleton as at the end of the film it turns out that the child given birth is the son of Satan.