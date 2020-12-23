Hilary Duff, the message for her husband is from real tears [PHOTOS]

American singer and actress Hilary Duff posted a heartbreaking message to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

The American actress, known for playing the beloved Lizzie McGuire, is pregnant with her third child whose sex we still don’t know. Hilary had two great loves from which her beautiful children were born. Lucas, the eldest son, is the son of her ex-husband the hockey player Mike Comrie whom he met back in 2007. In 2010 the couple had their first child and in 2016 they broke up for good. After two years of speculation and alleged flirting, Duff has announced that she is expecting her second child from her new partner, and later husband, Matthew Koma.

Today Hilary is expecting her third child, the second son of her second husband, the couple got married a year ago and on the occasion of their anniversary, the actress and singer wanted to publish a post. The photo published on the girl’s Instagram profile immortalizes the young couple on their wedding day. Duff’s dedication is a mixture of sweetness and sympathy, just like her historical character.

Duff does not lose her liking: “dodging covid in the first year of marriage”

The dedication posted by Hilary on her Instagram profile, followed by almost 16 and a half million followers, is sweet but nice at the same time. After breaking up with her ex-husband, the singer found love and happiness again with her husband Matthew Koma to whom she wanted to dedicate a message of love. Hilary recalled their wedding day, “ too nervous to eat, ” the photo captures them as they take away a plate full of food. Then she writes ” we dodged covid in our first year of marriage “.

The singer, in fact, had to remain in isolation because she had come into contact with a positive person. Days of panic for Duff who is pregnant with her third child. The enlargement announcement of the family made us all very happy and, perhaps, to fill that void and the sadness that had brought the cancellation of the reboot of Lizzie McGuire.

Hilary hasn’t hidden that she misses her pre-pregnancy physique, but she loves seeing how her body changes and adjusts to make room for a new life.