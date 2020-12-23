Gregoraci loses the crown, exultation from ultras: what happened?

Gregoraci lives with Enock, Gaia Zorzie Oppini, lose the crown, and lets herself go to an ultras exultation. But what did she see?

The last episode of Big Brother Vip gave so many emotions, let’s say that the highlight of the evening was the entrance of Tommaso Zorzi’s sister. Yes, Gaia Zorzi won the hearts of the public from home who followed the surprise with their eyes glued to the TV. It’s the Zorzi brand, that’s how they defined it. But the baby of the house started to unleash the web already before the episode, from the meeting on the train with Francesco Oppini and Enock. The three were the protagonists of a live broadcast that inflamed Twitter and immediately went viral.

That’s not all, the three musketeers, the “away from home” Golden Trio made another direct with Elisabetta Gregoraci commenting on the life. While they were connected, Tommaso Zorzi and Dayane Mello were arguing at home, who would have negatively commented on the Milanese’s journey inside the house. The Brazilian would have said that Tommaso “ sleeps alone, this is her Big Brother “. At these words, the 25-year-old didn’t hold back and started a discussion with Mello. Fans immediately warned the former graffiti to live, and Gregoraci suddenly dropped the crown. The Calabrian indulged in an ultras exultation, raising her hands to the sky and beating plastic bottles together.

Gregoraci continues to be the protagonist even outside the home [VIDEO]

Questa cosa che si comportano come se si conoscessero da una vita mi uccide🥺❤️#gfvip pic.twitter.com/59aainqGsV — Alessia Mikaelson🦋MIXER❤️ (@lamogliediJoMo) December 22, 2020

Elisabetta Gregoraci continues to be talked about even once she has left the red door of Big Brother Vip, this time she was the guest of a live broadcast of the trio formed by Francesco Oppini, Enock, and Gaia Zorzi. An unlikely trio that is conquering the internet, unbeknownst to the house’s competitors. The funniest post-episode, which entertained more than the episode itself.

The guys commented live on the GfVip live which causally resumed a discussion between Dayane Mello and Tommaso Zorzi, probably for the Brazilian’s nomination. It must be said that wherever there is a / a Zorzi, fun is guaranteed.