Finally Last: the new single announces it like this

The new single from Ultimo entitled ‘7 + 3’ was released today 22 December, from midnight today is available on all digital platforms

The new single from Ultimo ‘7 + 3’ is out, on all digital platforms is available from midnight today. In the past two weeks, the singer had clearly made it clear to his many fans that his new song would be released on December 22, 2020. Many were looking forward to hearing it.

Shortly after midnight, the well-known and beloved singer announced the release of his new single via an Instagram story. He also added the link to be able to listen to it on various digital platforms. Despite the difficulties we are experiencing due to the Coronavirus emergency, from a professional point of view it has been a year full of emotions and successes for Last.

Only three months ago the song 22 September was released, platinum with over 70 thousand copies sold. His album Colpa Delle Stelle was instead the best-selling album of 2019. Due to the pandemic, his summer tour was skipped, this was in fact postponed to 2021.

The new single from Ultimo is available, dedicated to his mother

Ultimo is over the moon for the release of his new single, in recent days he had already revealed that it would be available from midnight today, December 22nd. He explained to his many fans through a post published on Instagram that he wrote his new song about two weeks ago.

The singer revealed that he wrote the song straight away and within minutes, he did it while thinking about his mother. The song was in fact dedicated to his mother and that is why it is an intimate and special piece for him.

The new single from Ultimo entitled ‘7 + 3’ is therefore available from today on all digital platforms, the many fans of the singer have been waiting for days to hear it. Surely the young singer-songwriter will once again win a lot of success.