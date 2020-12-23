Ferragni, sisters and mother gathered for the holidays: the PHOTO leaves you speechless

The sisters and mother Ferragni all gathered together for the holidays. Their beauty is blinding, one more beautiful than the other: “Family”

All very blond, beautiful, and dressed in red. The women of the Ferragni family seem drawn in a canvas, very similar to each other but beautiful in the small features that differ them. Chiara, on the occasion of the upcoming holidays, like a good older sister, reunited the family for the Christmas holidays, and the usual photo could not be missing.

Valentina and mum Marina in the foreground, dressed in red, Chiara and Francesca peep out from behind. In short, Fedez will find himself in the house of his wife’s doubles during these Christmas holidays, also a little girl is coming to the Ferragnez house, which will probably be added to the 4 blondes of the house. The photo made the boom of like, 205 thousand in minutes, thousands of comments

The Ferragni ignite Instagram: sisters and mom to the rescue

Group photos of Ferragni women are no longer a novelty. Often, when they get together, Valentina, Francesca, Chiara, and their mother Marina Di Guardo share the experience on social networks, where they always have great success. It is difficult to imagine the opposite, the 4 women together are a wonderful picture.

The photo, shared on Chiara’s profile, as well as in summer and autumn, received hundreds of thousands of likes, 200,000 in an hour. Fans were also unleashed in the comments, indulging in compliments and the usual declarations of love for the 4 wonderful girls. In fact, Mamma Marina in very form does not look bad at all next to the children of 27, 31, and 33 years (Valentina, Francesca, and Chiara).