“You Are a Monster!” They Yell at Kylie Jenner After They Go Shopping

Socialite Kylie Jenner was caught shopping at a place where they make products with animal skins and was harshly criticized

United States.- It seems that Kylie Jenner’s Christmas shopping was all a chaos, as everything turned crazy and a complete nightmare after the 23-year-old girl ran into animal rights activists in a luxurious store from Beverly Hills, where she was intercepted for reaching the place where they sell animal skins.

Strong words shouted at Kylie after being seen in this store with the red hair that she currently wears, a mask, a gray padded jacket, and blue jeans. The socialite left the place through a back exit after being attacked and ignored the group of anti-fur people and ended up getting into her luxurious white Rolls Royce with her bodyguard.

The TMZ site captured on video everything that happened with the most famous businesswoman in the world and it could be seen that a group of protesters managed to surround her vehicle and shout loud words at her with megaphones for buying in this establishment where they sell clothes made with materials from Animal origin.

What a shame! You are a monster! What a shame to support the fur industry! “They yelled at Kylie on the spot.

The protesters were, as usual, at the scene to raise awareness among people who support this industry that sells clothing and personal items such as bags, purses, and belts made of animal skin and coincidentally Kylie appeared unexpectedly in the place from which he quickly left after receiving strong criticism and humiliating words.

So far the mother of Stormi Webster and younger sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not commented on the matter and only preferred to leave the place. Protesters remain in these types of stores to shout and raise awareness among people who buy in these types of stores.

Although Kylie Jenner did not wear any type of garment or accessory made of leather, the socialite has been seen on several occasions use bags, garments, and accessories made with this type of material, which has earned her much criticism from her audience, as this is considered a cruel and unnecessary action.

Just in January of this year, the businesswoman created controversy by sharing a photo with Louis Vuitton slippers made with mink fur, this after raising awareness about the death of animals in Australia and although she decided to donate a million dollars to efforts of In relief from wildfires at the site, the fact that he used animal skin for clothing generated strong criticism.

Kylie Jenner is known for always wearing clothes from the best brands and in recent years she has proven to be a lover of animal skins. Unlike her older sister Kim Kardashian West, Ky has not given up on wearing fur coats and one of the most controversial occasions on the subject was when she wore Saks Potts fur coats with fur collars alongside her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou fox.

Currently, the industry of articles made with animal skins is smaller than in past years, however, it has not stopped too much. Although animal rights have been enforced more strongly in recent years, the sale of these items continues legally and Kylie is one of the lovers of these items.