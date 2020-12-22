X Best Educated Hollywood Stars

It is believed that only talent and looks help to become a movie star. Of course, these qualities are important. But it should be noted that to gain respect and recognition in the modern film business, in addition to talent and appearance, you need to have other advantages: intelligence, good education, and business thinking. Many movie stars would become famous scientists, lawyers, teachers, or engineers if they didn’t want to work in Hollywood. But there are a few artists about whom there is no doubt at all.

Natalie Portman is fluent in six languages, and her articles have been published twice in scientific journals. She is the first Harvard graduate to receive an Oscar. By the way, at Harvard, she studied under her real surname Hershlag, so as not to attract too much attention to herself, because Portman was famous since childhood. The actress has a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Emma Watson. The Harry Potter star graduated from Brown University in the United States with a BA in English Literature. Emma Watson is also considered to be the owner of high intelligence thanks to the inspiring speeches that she delivers as a UN Goodwill Ambassador: her speeches are mainly related to the protection of women’s rights. James Franco. Director, screenwriter, producer, artist, writer, teacher – it’s all about the actor James Franco. After leaving school, James decided to enter the University of California, majoring in English, and receiving a bachelor’s degree. Along with his studies, the smart guy also managed to attend courses on literary creativity. James earned his Master of Arts in Literature five years ago and is now at Yale for his Ph.D. in English Literature. He also teaches "the art of shooting short films». Edward Norton graduated from Yale with a BA in History. After graduation, he went to Japan to work for his grandfather's company, the Enterprise Foundation. There the actor improved in Japanese and mastered aikido. Edward proved to be an excellent scientist, but acting occupied all his thoughts. And only a few years later, in 1994, after returning to New York, Edward decided to devote himself entirely to his acting career. And also, in addition to a brilliant acting career, he sings and plays the guitar wonderfully. Jodie Foster. Even as a child, Jody was ahead of her peers: the actress learned to read at the age of three. Foster studied at the French Lyceum in Los Angeles, where she mastered the language and subsequently even dubbed some films for the French release. At Yale University, the actress received a bachelor’s degree in literature, and 12 years later, Yale University honored her with the title of Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts. Note that this is the first actress to receive two Oscars at the age of 30 and does not have an acting education. Meryl Streep. One of the greatest actresses of our time, Meryl Streep, was fond of music from the age of 12, and at the age of 15, she entered the prestigious Vassar College for dramatic art courses. Meryl graduated from this college with a degree in drama, after which she studied for a quarter at another college. She continued her education at a prestigious drama school, where, in addition to her studies, she was also the most energetic activist of the drama circle. It was in this school that the girl first entered the stage. Upon graduation from Yale University, Meryl earned her Master of Fine Arts degree. She received her first Oscar in 1979 for Best Actress in Kramer vs. Kramer. And since then, Meryl has played in more than 50 films and was awarded 10 Oscar nominations. Gina Davis. The actress is considered one of the smartest people in Hollywood and is one of the members of Mensa, the largest and most famous organization for people with a high IQ in the world. Its ranks include those who passed the IQ test better than 98 percent of the population (more than 120 thousand people from 100 countries). Davis graduated from Boston University with a degree in acting and only after that began to actively act. Lisa Kudrow. The American actress and comedian will always be remembered by the eccentric Phoebe from Friends. But, before getting this role, she dreamed of becoming a scientist. The future television star earned her BA in Psychobiology from Vassar College, one of the oldest and most prestigious women’s colleges in the United States. Later, together with her father, a neurologist, she conducted medical research on headaches. Until one of her brother’s friends inspired her to try herself in show business. Later, the actress admitted more than once that she did not regret such a turn of fate. After all, this path brought her much more happiness and success. Mayim Bialik. Do you recognize the young neuroscientist Amy from The Big Bang Theory as the actress? The role of a nerd was given to her without any problems because in real life she has a doctorate in neurobiology. Several years ago, the gifted girl decided to end her academic career and devoted herself entirely to acting. Hugh Laurie. The actor studied at the most prestigious private schools in the UK Dragon School and Eton, graduated from Cambridge with a degree in Anthropology and Archeology. At the University, he was actively involved in rowing, but due to illness, he was forced to take a break from classes. Out of boredom, he began to participate in amateur theater. Also, Hugh writes novels, and soon his second book will see the light of day.