They Reveal Photos of Joselyn Cano Pregnant and Her Two Children

Joselyn Cano was a model, businesswoman, fashion designer, and internet celebrity who died at the age of 30

United States.- On December 17, it turned out that the beautiful model Joselyn Cano died at the age of 30 after an alleged complication during surgery and from that moment on her death was surrounded by mysteries, as many assured that everything was false and now confirms what many feared to know.

The American model of Latino descent did die and had a bad buttock cosmetic surgery in Medellín, Colombia, on December 7 of this year, as had been rumored. It is in his Wikipedia biography where you can find this information, as well as the beginnings of his career and achievements in the world of entertainment.

Although they do not mention it on this page, and many were not aware of it, they did not even imagine it, but the model was the mother, not of one, but of two children, a small and a small, she was about five years old and he was barely two years old, approximately.

It is thanks to a video that circulated on social networks that everyone found out about the news, since YouTube user Israel Cano, who they claim is his brother, uploaded the audiovisual entitled “Remembering Joselyn Cano” to his account, where he included photographs of the influencer when she was just a child and unpublished images of her pregnancy.

Away from heavy makeup, revealing clothes, and well-styled hair, the model appears in some photos with comfortable and natural clothes while she is shown next to her little ones. Her unexpected death left two children orphans and for many, this was a great surprise, as she rarely referred to her motherhood.

The model spoiled her little ones the best, so much so that on one occasion, in fact, one of the few in which she shared images of her children, she revealed that she was taking her daughter, whom she called “her princess”, to Disneyland to have fun next to him. Not to mention the incredible parties he organized for them at no cost to make his greatest treasures happy.

In other photographs of the video, the influencer’s family, her mother, father, and her two younger brothers are also presented. As well as images from the past during his childhood, adolescence, and special events in his life.

Despite having been the mother of two, Joselyn Cano had the best of bodies and this could be seen on numerous occasions when she wore it with suffocating clothes or heart attack swimsuits. She was able to look so beautiful with these outfits that she managed to get millions of followers on social networks, being considered the Mexican Kim Kardashian.

Who was Joselyn Cano?

Joselyn Cano was a model, influencer, fashion designer, and businesswoman originally from Anaheim, California, although of Mexican descent, as her mother is from Jalisco and her father from Durango, so the young woman was always most proud of her roots, as he did not miss the opportunity to share publications in Spanish with his fans, although his first language was English.

From a very young age, she began to take her first steps in the world of modeling in the United States and once she was recognized, she managed to pose for the covers of different magazines, she was even presented on more than one occasion in convections where she signed autographs to all those that they admired her.

In social networks, she achieved great worldwide success after sharing her beauty and envied curves with her followers, because for all this she was considered a true goddess, although many criticized her for having done some touch-ups on her body, something that she always ignored and he showed that thanks to rigorous diets and arduous exercise routines he managed to maintain a spectacular body.