The Adorable Photo That Billie Eilish Shared of Her Childhood, on the Occasion of Her Birthday

The singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California received many happy birthday messages from her fans and her brother Finneas O’Connell

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who has placed hits like “Bad guy” and recently “Therefore I am” on the global charts, turned 19 years old and as a celebration, posted an adorable photo on her Instagram feed his childhood. This image has touched his millions of followers, who wished him a happy birthday.

A little Billie stares at the camera and in truth, her gaze is just too sweet. In this photo, he wears pajamas with various children’s drawings and a pink hat. In her post, the Facebook account published an original congratulation to the singer: “Happy birthday to our favorite ‘bad girl'”, in reference to her song “Bad guy”. His fans stated: “happy birthday goddess of goddesses, queen of queens, enjoy your day today, the whole world deserves you at your feet”, “today is your day, I will love you forever.

Another of Billie Eilish’s followers said she was her fan for four years, having grown up with her and thanked her for her beautiful music: “You were 15 when I found out about you, now you’re 19 and I’m 18, I’m glad I grew up with you and your songs, thank you for everything, I am honored to be your fan, thank you, I love you, Billie ❤️ “.

On his Instagram profile, his brother Finneas O’Connell posted a video of Billie Eilish taking piano lessons. The producer and composer also dedicated this message to him:

Happy 19th birthday, Billie! It is the privilege of my life to become your brother and to make music with you, it is my greatest joy. I’ve been so lucky in times of bad luck.

On the other hand, the trailer for “Billie Eilish: The world’s a little blurry”, a documentary that will premiere on the streaming platform Apple TV + on February 26, 2021, was recently released. It tells the story of the evolution of Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, as he comes of age and rises to global stardom. In said documentary directed by American filmmaker RJ Cutler, he also reveals the behind-the-scenes creative process of his acclaimed studio album “When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (When we all fall asleep, where do we go? ) “.

Let us remember that in the last delivery of the 2020 Grammy Awards, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States, awarded his record production as “Album of the year”.

As many of her fans know, the singer suffers from sleep problems and night terrors; He has also confessed that these can cause sleepwalking or episodes of screaming and intense fear during sleep. In a part of the preview of “Billie Eilish: The world’s a little blurry (Billie Eilish: the world a little blurry)”, appears lying on a bed looking at her cell phone, revealing that at 19 years of age she sleeps with her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell: